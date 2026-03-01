'Targeted assassination deserving strong condemnation': Priyanka slams Khamenei's killing

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying that the targeted assassination of the leadership of a sovereign nation by the "so called leaders of the democratic world" and the killing of multitudes of innocent people is "despicable" and "deserves strong condemnation."

The Congress general secretary also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she hopes that having "genuflected" before Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, the PM makes every effort to bring all Indian citizens in the affected countries back home to safety.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The targeted assassination of the leadership of a sovereign nation by the so-called leaders of the democratic world and the killing of multitudes of innocent people is despicable and deserves strong condemnation, no matter what the proclaimed reason for it is."

It is tragic that multiple nations have now been dragged into conflict, she said, adding that the world "needs peace", "not more unnecessary wars."

"Those in charge of it would do well to remember Mahatma Gandhi's words: An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind," she said.

"I do hope that having genuflected before the Prime Minister of Israel and President Trump, our Prime Minister makes every effort to bring all Indian citizens in the affected countries back home to safety," Priyanka Gandhi said.