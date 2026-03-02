ED seizes Rs 18 crore in 1xBet betting app case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 18.10 crore on Monday in connection with the illegal online betting platform 1xBet. With this attachment, the total value of assets attached in the case now stands at Rs. 37.23 crore.

Investigation conducted by federal investigation agency revealed that 1xBet was operating in India without authorisation and was promoting illegal online betting and gambling activities through multiple mirror websites.

“The platform adopted a concealed mechanism for collection of funds through dynamically generated UPI IDs linked to mule bank accounts, thereby disguising the actual beneficiaries and by layering the Proceeds of Crime,” the agency said.