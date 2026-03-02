India–Canada rebound: $2.6 billion uranium deal

NEW DELHI: In a significant turnaround in bilateral ties, India and Canada on Monday signed a $2.6 billion long-term uranium supply agreement and a pact on critical minerals, marking a decisive rebound in relations between the two countries following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney.

The agreements were part of a broader agenda that includes a new India–Canada Defence Dialogue and a commitment to conclude a comprehensive economic partnership by 2026, aiming to raise bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.

Addressing the media, PM Modi described the day as an “important milestone” and said, “Since our first meeting, our relationship has been infused with new energy, mutual trust, and positivity. India and Canada share an unwavering belief in democratic values… Today, we discussed transforming this vision into a Next Level Partnership.”

He highlighted Canada’s $100 billion investment in Indian markets as a strong indicator of confidence in India’s growth trajectory.