Kashmir authorities impose curbs, seal Ghanta Ghar after protests over Khamenei killing

SRINAGAR: Authorities imposed security restrictions in parts of Kashmir on Monday, sealing the historic Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar with tin sheets after widespread Valley-wide protests over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli strike.
Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength across Srinagar and other areas. Security forces, equipped with anti-riot gear, set up concertina wires and armoured vehicles on several roads to restrict public movement. Shops and businesses remained closed, and vehicular traffic was halted.
The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an alliance of Islamic religious organisations in J&K led by Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, called for a shutdown across Kashmir to protest Khamenei’s killing. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extended support to the shutdown.
A police official stated that the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and law and order. The historic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lal Chowk was sealed with tin sheets and barricades. Access to the site, where thousands of Shia Muslims had staged peaceful anti-US and anti-Israel protests yesterday, was restricted.
Security deployment was increased in Shia-majority areas including Srinagar and Budgam in central Kashmir, and Baramulla in the north. This marked the first large-scale protests in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019.
In response to the protests, all educational institutions in the Valley were closed for two days, and examinations scheduled for Monday and Tuesday were postponed.
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a meeting in Jammu to review the security situation, attended by the Chief Secretary and senior police and civil officials. LG Sinha emphasised, “Peace is our collective responsibility,” and urged all communities to remain calm and united.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that the government was coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of J&K residents, including students in Iran. He appealed for calm and stressed that those mourning Khamenei’s death must be allowed to grieve peacefully.
Meanwhile, National Conference leader and MP Aga Ruhullah criticised the sealing of Ghanta Ghar, calling it a “disgrace.” He condemned the authorities for restricting access during peaceful demonstrations while allowing other events at the symbolic site.