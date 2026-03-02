Kashmir authorities impose curbs, seal Ghanta Ghar after protests over Khamenei killing

SRINAGAR: Authorities imposed security restrictions in parts of Kashmir on Monday, sealing the historic Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar with tin sheets after widespread Valley-wide protests over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli strike.

Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength across Srinagar and other areas. Security forces, equipped with anti-riot gear, set up concertina wires and armoured vehicles on several roads to restrict public movement. Shops and businesses remained closed, and vehicular traffic was halted.

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an alliance of Islamic religious organisations in J&K led by Hurriyat Conference chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, called for a shutdown across Kashmir to protest Khamenei’s killing. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extended support to the shutdown.

A police official stated that the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and law and order. The historic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lal Chowk was sealed with tin sheets and barricades. Access to the site, where thousands of Shia Muslims had staged peaceful anti-US and anti-Israel protests yesterday, was restricted.