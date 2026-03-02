Nagpur factory blast: Nine directors of explosives company arrested

NAGPUR: Police have arrested nine directors of an explosives manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Nagpur district where a blast claimed the lives of 18 persons, officials said on Monday.

The Kalmeshwar police here have registered a case against 21 directors and shareholders of the SBL Energy Limited under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

Nine directors of the company have so far been arrested, the police officials said.

At least 18 workers were charred to death, and 24 others were injured, most of them critically, in a powerful blast at the detonator packing unit of SBL Energy Limited, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil here on Sunday morning.