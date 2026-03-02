West Bengal: ED likely to summon Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee in SSC corruption case

KOLKATA: The ED is likely to issue summons to former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his partner Arpita Mukherjee for questioning in the ongoing SSC recruitment corruption case, a senior official said on Monday.

The summons is likely to be issued after the Dol festival, possibly between March 16 and 18, the official added.

"Our investigation has found references to both Chatterjee and Mukherjee in several documents," an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official said, requesting anonymity. "They will be questioned separately to gather detailed information," he added.

Both had earlier been arrested in connection with the preliminary teacher recruitment scam but are now out on bail.

The ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation are jointly probing allegations of irregularities in the SSC and preliminary teacher recruitment processes.

A chargesheet has already been filed in both cases.

Earlier, authorities had reportedly seized cash worth several crores from Mukherjee's flat in connection with the recruitment scam.