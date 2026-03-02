Will 'remove infiltrators from WB'; deletion of their names from rolls made Mamata nervous: Amit Shah

MATHURAPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday sharpened the BJP's "infiltration" pitch, declaring that while "only names are being deleted now" from West Bengal's electoral rolls under the SIR, they would be "removed from the state" once the party comes to power, raising the stakes ahead of the Assembly polls.

Launching the BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' from Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas, his first visit since the publication of the post-SIR rolls on Saturday, Shah slammed the TMC government over what he described as years of unchecked infiltration under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's watch, signalling that border security and citizenship will anchor the BJP's final electoral push.

"Right now, only names are being deleted from voter rolls, and Mamata Didi is nervous. Once BJP forms the government, we will identify and remove every infiltrator from Bengal," he said, addressing a gathering in the coastal belt abutting the Sundarbans and close to the porous Indo-Bangladesh frontier.

His remarks came days after the Election Commission's post-SIR rolls recorded 63.66 lakh deletions, 8.3 per cent of the electorate, reducing the voter base to just over 7.04 crore ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

More than 60.06 lakh electors have also been placed in the "under adjudication" category, subject to scrutiny in the coming weeks, marking the most sweeping electoral reset in the state since 2002.

For the BJP, which has built its Bengal pitch around citizenship and border security since 2019, the revised rolls have provided both validation and velocity.

"TMC has made Bengal a swarg (heaven) for infiltrators," Shah alleged, asserting that the border state's security had been compromised by "appeasement politics".

"Bengal is a bordering state. The TMC cannot ensure security because they allow infiltration. Only the BJP can provide security to a bordering state like Bengal," he said.

Drawing a calibrated distinction between "infiltrators" and Hindu refugees, a politically sensitive divide in the Matua-dominated refugee belt, Shah sought to reassure Hindu migrants from Bangladesh.

"I want to assure Hindu refugees that not a single refugee will lose their citizenship," he said, reiterating the party's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) plank.

The SIR churn has been sharpest in the Matua belt across North 24 Parganas, Nadia and parts of north Bengal, where community leaders claim nearly 40 per cent of the community has been impacted either through deletions or by 'under adjudication', an assertion that, if validated, could reverberate across 40-50 Assembly seats where the Dalit Hindu refugee bloc anchors the BJP's core vote bank.

The 'Poriborton Yatra', Shah said, was not merely about a change of chief minister but about "freeing Bengal from infiltrators, corruption and syndicate raj".