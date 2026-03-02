Zubeen case: Court de-freezes Festival organiser Shyamkanu's account over 'technical lapse'

GUWAHATI: A court here on Monday ordered the de-freezing of the bank account of an accused in the Zubeen Garg death case over "technical lapses", while fixing March 19 for consideration of charge hearing, the special public prosecutor (SPP) in the case said.

The Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court, which is hearing the case, also rejected a petition by another accused seeking report of the Singapore Police, he said.

SPP Ziaul Kamar, briefing reporters, said, "The honourable court has set March 19 for consideration of charge hearing. After that, the trial will begin."

He asserted that the prosecution, which leads the charge hearing, will be ready for it, though he could not comment on behalf of the accused.

"I don't know what the accused will do, what petition they may file," Kamar, who had earlier charged the accused of adopting delaying tactics by submitting different petitions, added.

He said the court has ordered to de-freeze the bank account of one of the accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, for "technical reasons".

Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, who was present at the hearing along with the celebrated singer's sister Palme Barthakur, expressed "disappointment" at de-freezing of Mahanta's bank account.

"It is bad news for us. It was ordered due to some procedural lapse and technical issue," she said.

The senior counsel further said that the court has rejected the petition by another accused, Siddharth Sharma, seeking a copy of Singapore Police's report in Garg's case.

"The court said that the Assam Police has already acquired all the details and it can be accessed by the accused for further examination on March 10 to 12, from 2 pm to 4 pm," he said.