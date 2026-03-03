Air India operates first flight from Dubai amid West Asia conflict; 149 stranded passengers reach Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a significant development amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Air India on Tuesday operated the first Indian carrier flight from Dubai to New Delhi, carrying 149 stranded passengers.

Air India's flight AI916D was the first flight carrying passengers by an Indian carrier from West Asia to India in the last three days. The flight reached Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10.58 am.

In a related development, 143 cockpit and cabin crew members of Air India and Air India Express who were stranded in Dubai for the last couple of days, safely arrived in Delhi by flight AI918D, Air India said.

The airline did not make any prior announcement about the special flights as was done by other airlines.

A source said, "We got to know this morning only of one window available to operate a flight from Dubai International Airport and so we decided to immediately utilise it for this special flight." The flight carried only Air India passengers who had booked tickets but could not travel earlier due to the crisis.

The Operations Control Centre and supporting teams have been working around the clock to facilitate these flights in extraordinary circumstances, ensuring seamless coordination throughout, the airline said in a statement.