Iran conflict: SpiceJet to operate four special flights to UAE for stranded passengers

NEW DELHI: Close on the heels of IndiGo announcing relief flights, SpiceJet has said it will operate four special flights from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to help Indian nationals stranded there after the sudden closure of airspace. The airline has also announced that it will restore its regular scheduled flights connecting Fujairah with Delhi and Mumbai from Wednesday (March 4).

According to an official release, the special services from Fujairah will be operated to three Indian cities — Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi. Two of these flights will be to Mumbai. "The airline is also exploring the possibility of operating more special flights, subject to passenger requirements and regulatory approvals, to help more stranded Indian nationals return home safely" the release said.

"In addition to these special services, SpiceJet will restore its scheduled flights between Fujairah and Delhi and between Fujairah and Mumbai starting March 4, helping normalise connectivity between the UAE and India."