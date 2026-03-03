Iran conflict: SpiceJet to operate four special flights to UAE for stranded passengers

NEW DELHI: Close on the heels of IndiGo announcing relief flights, SpiceJet has said it will operate four special flights from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to help Indian nationals stranded there after the sudden closure of airspace. The airline has also announced that it will restore its regular scheduled flights connecting Fujairah with Delhi and Mumbai from Wednesday (March 4).
According to an official release, the special services from Fujairah will be operated to three Indian cities — Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi. Two of these flights will be to Mumbai. "The airline is also exploring the possibility of operating more special flights, subject to passenger requirements and regulatory approvals, to help more stranded Indian nationals return home safely" the release said.
"In addition to these special services, SpiceJet will restore its scheduled flights between Fujairah and Delhi and between Fujairah and Mumbai starting March 4, helping normalise connectivity between the UAE and India."
Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “At a time like this, our priority is to support Indian citizens who are facing uncertainty and want to return home. We are grateful to the authorities for their coordination, which has made these special flights possible. SpiceJet stands ready to operate more such services, wherever required, to assist our people.”
Meanwhile, IndiGo is operating four flights today from Jeddah to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. While the Ministry had earlier stated that it would operate ten relief flights on March 3, IndiGo late at night announced that it would operate only four, and they were meant only for its passengers who had bought tickets but could not travel due to the prevailing circumstances.