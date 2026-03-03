Fake trading apps drive 70% of online frauds; Maharashtra, UP, Rajasthan emerge as mule accounts hubs

NEW DELHI: Data compiled by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has revealed a significant shift in the tactics of cybercriminals, with fake trading applications and websites emerging as the primary tools used to defraud unsuspecting investors.

The analysis also showed that Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have become major hubs for mule bank accounts used to siphon off illicit funds.

According to officials familiar with the development, nearly 70 per cent of total financial losses from cybercrime are now linked to fraudulent trading and investment platforms. In contrast, cases involving so-called “digital arrests”, where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement officials to extort money, have witnessed a decline, they added.

A senior official said that a year-long analysis by the I4C indicated that cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting people's aspirations of quick financial gains through share market-linked schemes.

“Greed and fear are two of the emotions fraudsters play on. Sustained awareness campaigns have led to a reduction in digital arrest cases. However, fake trading apps and websites connected to stock market investments have become the new modus operandi,” he said.

To counter the growing threat, the MHA has operationalised the Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC), bringing multiple stakeholders under one roof to strengthen coordination and response. Police personnel from 16 states and Union Territories (UTs) are currently stationed at the centre, working collectively to track complaints lodged by victims and initiate swift action. More states and UTs are expected to join the initiative in the coming days.