J&K police book media outlets for 'misleading' information on protests against Khamenei's killing

SRINAGAR: A case was registered against some media outlets and individuals here on Tuesday for allegedly circulating fabricated and misleading information with an intention to incite unrest and disturb public order in connection with the protests against the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Srinagar police has taken serious cognisance of the deliberate circulation of false, fabricated and misleading information by certain news channels, media outlets, and individuals across electronic and social media platforms, a police spokesman said.

However, details of the media outlets and individuals were not immediately known.

He said these elements are "systematically attempting" to spread distorted narratives and unverified content with the clear intent to incite unrest, disturb public order, and create disharmony in society.

"Such malicious misinformation campaigns pose a grave threat to peace, security, and the integrity of the nation," the spokesman said.

He said acting firmly, Srinagar Police has registered the FIR at Cyber Police Station under relevant legal provisions.

"Several profiles have been identified, and concerned individuals have been summoned to the Cyber Cell. Investigation is actively underway, and strict legal action will follow against anyone found involved," he added.