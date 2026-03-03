Ravi Shankar Prasad to head Lok Sabha's privileges committee

NEW DELHI: Former law minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad was on Tuesday nominated as the chairperson of the Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has named 14 other MPs as members of the panel, a notification said.

This is the first time that the privileges committee has been formed in the 18th Lok Sabha, which was constituted in 2024.

The other members of the committee are Brijmohan Agrawal (BJP), Tariq Anwar, Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari (all Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Kalyan Banerjee (TMC), Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Jagdambika Pal, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Jagadish Shettar (all BJP), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT)and Dharmendra Yadav (SP).

However, Manickam Tagore said he could not attend the Committee meeting as he was suspended.

"I am suspended. I can't attend the Committee meeting," Tagore said on X.