RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha named as NDA candidate for Rajya Sabha polls from Bihar

PATNA: Ending speculation over his candidature for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha was on Tuesday declared as the NDA’s candidate for a seat to Parliament’s Upper House from Bihar.

Kushwaha is scheduled to file his nomination on March 5. Sources said that Kushwaha’s name was finalised following late-night discussions with senior BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

As many as five seats from Bihar are going to fall vacant in April. Kushwaha will be the NDA’s fifth candidate and there will be an intense electoral battle if the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance also enters the fray.

With the NDA having 202 MLAs, four candidates from the ruling alliance will comfortably win the polls, but it will need the support of three more MLAs if it has to win the fifth seat. In such a situation, the fifth candidate will have to not only get the support of NDA allies but also of some opposition MLAs. Kushwaha will file his nomination on his party's symbol, sources said. Earlier, there was also speculation that Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh would be sent to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP.

Kushwaha had earlier served as Union minister of state for human resources and development. In addition, he previously served as an MLA and MLC from Bihar.