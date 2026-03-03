'What gave US, Israel the right to do this': J&K CM Omar Abdullah condemns killing of Khamenei

JAMMU: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise restraint, not let their emotions control them and express their anger and grief through lawful and peaceful means.

"The people of Iran must be the ones to decide their own leadership, without external interference. I condemn the killing of Khamenei and his family. What law gave America and Israel the right to do this? I also urge the people of Jammu and Kashmir not to let the situation worsen," Abdullah told reporters.

Referring to the recent violence that has gripped the Valley in the wake of Khamenei's death, Abdullah said that if there was any excessive use of force or misuse of power by the police or central paramilitary forces that resulted in injuries, it would be understandable for the people to feel intense emotions.

"I request the people of Jammu and Kashmir not to allow the situation to deteriorate. Some people are trying to spoil the atmosphere, and reports of incidents are coming in from certain places. I do not want any misuse of force by the police or the central paramilitary forces here, resulting in people getting injured or, God forbid, anyone losing their life. That would be deeply unfortunate," the chief minister said.

Asserting that he understood the public sentiment, he added, "I can understand their emotions, because how can one not feel angry? But in such circumstances, it is most important to control emotions."

He appealed to the community and to religious leaders to guide people towards maintaining peace.