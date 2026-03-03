Youth killed during clash between alleged cow smugglers, vigilantes in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi

JAIPUR: A young man was killed during a clash between alleged cow smugglers and cow vigilantes in the early hours of Monday in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.
The incident triggered protests by the family of the deceased, who alleged that he was shot dead. Police, however, said the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.
According to Bhiwadi DSP Kailash Choudhary, the Chaupanki police station received information around 5 am that a pickup truck loaded with cattle was heading from Tapukda towards Tawadu and that some people were chasing it. A confrontation soon took place near Sare Kala village.
During the clash, stone-pelting reportedly occurred between the two groups. A young man identified as Aamir, a resident of Utawad village in Haryana, was critically injured. He was taken to Bhiwadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The family of the deceased denied any involvement of Aamir in cow smuggling, claiming that he was merely standing by the roadside when the violence broke out.
Aamir’s maternal uncle, Yahya Khan, said that Aamir worked as a driver. He was married and is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter. According to the family, he had come from Utawad in Nuh Mewat to Sare Kala village to pick up a vehicle and was waiting on the roadside with a friend when a cattle-laden pickup truck passed by.
“The pickup truck passed by, but some people mistook Aamir and his friend for cattle smugglers. They rammed their vehicle and attacked them. Five to six rounds were fired. A bullet hit Aamir near his eye, and he fell to the ground,” Yahya Khan alleged.
He further claimed that 15 to 20 people arrived in three vehicles and fled towards Bhiwadi after the attack. The Chaupanki police were informed immediately, and Aamir was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
Presenting the police version, DSP Kailash Choudhary said that near Sare Kala village, five to six people arrived in a pickup truck to assist the alleged cattle smugglers. He stated that Aamir was in the pickup vehicle, which was allegedly loaded with stones, and that he was among those involved in the stone-pelting during the clash.
The DSP added that Aamir was injured during the stone-pelting and later succumbed to his injuries. Regarding the allegation of firing, he said it would be clear only after a detailed investigation whether the death was caused by a bullet or by injuries sustained during the stone-pelting.
After a post-mortem examination conducted around 5 pm, the body was handed over to the family.
Following the incident, a large number of the deceased’s relatives and villagers gathered at the Chaupanki police station and staged a protest. The family alleged that members of the Bajrang Dal were involved in the shooting and demanded strict action against those responsible.
In view of the tense situation, senior police officers, including the Superintendent of Police, arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.
Police officials said the situation would become clearer once the investigation is completed and forensic reports are received.
Rajasthan has witnessed several incidents of violence linked to allegations of cow smuggling over the past decade. One of the most high-profile cases was the 2017 killing of Pehlu Khan in Alwar, which drew national outrage. In 2018, Rakbar Khan was allegedly lynched in a similar incident in Alwar district. These cases intensified the debate over cow vigilantism and law enforcement in the state, prompting stricter directives from courts and the administration.