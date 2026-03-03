Youth killed during clash between alleged cow smugglers, vigilantes in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi

JAIPUR: A young man was killed during a clash between alleged cow smugglers and cow vigilantes in the early hours of Monday in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

The incident triggered protests by the family of the deceased, who alleged that he was shot dead. Police, however, said the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.

According to Bhiwadi DSP Kailash Choudhary, the Chaupanki police station received information around 5 am that a pickup truck loaded with cattle was heading from Tapukda towards Tawadu and that some people were chasing it. A confrontation soon took place near Sare Kala village.

During the clash, stone-pelting reportedly occurred between the two groups. A young man identified as Aamir, a resident of Utawad village in Haryana, was critically injured. He was taken to Bhiwadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The family of the deceased denied any involvement of Aamir in cow smuggling, claiming that he was merely standing by the roadside when the violence broke out.

Aamir’s maternal uncle, Yahya Khan, said that Aamir worked as a driver. He was married and is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter. According to the family, he had come from Utawad in Nuh Mewat to Sare Kala village to pick up a vehicle and was waiting on the roadside with a friend when a cattle-laden pickup truck passed by.

“The pickup truck passed by, but some people mistook Aamir and his friend for cattle smugglers. They rammed their vehicle and attacked them. Five to six rounds were fired. A bullet hit Aamir near his eye, and he fell to the ground,” Yahya Khan alleged.