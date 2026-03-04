Amid buzz over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar moving to Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah to visit Patna

PATNA: Amid buzz over Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar moving to the Rajya Sabha, Union home minister Amit Shah is arriving in Patna on Thursday. He is expected to be present for the filing of nominations by BJP nominees, including national president Nitin Nabin, for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

Besides Nitin Nabin, Shivesh Kumar of the BJP and former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) Upendra Kushawaha are the three NDA candidates declared so far for the upcoming elections. The JD(U) led by Nitish is yet to declare the names of its two candidates. March 5 is the last date for the filing of nominations for the polls.

On Wednesday, top JD(U) leaders held closed door meetings to discuss the issue. Party national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha and senior JD(U) minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary were among the prominent leaders present at the meeting. Nitish is likely to file his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday.