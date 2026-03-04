Former cricket captain MS Dhoni fined for over-speeding in Ranchi

RANCHI: Former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni has received a traffic violation challan, just a week after city housing board issued a notice to his house in Ranchi's Harmu area.

According to an e-challan issued by Ranchi traffic police, Dhoni was fined Rs 1,000 for over-speeding after his car was recorded travelling at 91 kmph, well above the permissible limit of 60 kmph on March 1.

The automatic traffic monitoring system recorded his luxury car exceeding the speed limit near Birsa Agricultural University at the Kanke Ring Road.

According to traffic police, this system is active 24x7 at major intersections and the city's ring road, monitoring over-speeding, signal jumping, and other violations.

The law is equal for everyone, whether a common citizen or a high-profile figure, they said.

As of now, no official response from Dhoni has come in this regard, but it has become a topic of discussion in the city.

Dhoni is a local resident of Ranchi. His passion for automobiles is well known. His garage includes a Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, an army-owned Nissan Jonga and a recently purchased Citroen Basalt Black Edition.

He also owns vehicles like a Hummer H2, Audi Q7, Mahindra Scorpio, Mitsubishi Pajero, and Hindustan Motors Ambassador. His bikes include a Suzuki Hayabusa, a Kawasaki Ninja H2, and a Yamaha RX100.