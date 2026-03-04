MEA sets up emergency Control Room amid rising tensions in West Asia

The move comes as India steps up assistance for its citizens as the West Asia war enters Day 5.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that 58 flights will be deployed by Indian carriers on Wednesday to bring back stranded passengers from West Asia.

It also specified that 1,609 flights have been cancelled by Indian as well as foreign carriers due to the ongoing crisis in the region.

In an official statement, the Ministry said that a total of 24 flights were operated by Indian carriers on Monday. Additionally, foreign carriers Emirates and Etihad have operated nine flights from the Gulf region in the last 24 hours, it said.

“Indian carriers are further planning 58 flights on 4th March, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express,” the Ministry said.

“We are in continuous touch with airlines and closely monitoring airfares to ensure that there is no undue surge in ticket prices during this period,” it said.

To date, 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers have been cancelled due to the ongoing situation, it explained.

The war, triggered by Israeli and US attacks that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has intensified, with both sides trading air strikes and fuelling concerns over regional stability and global oil markets.

Over 787 people have been killed in Israeli and US attacks, according to Iranian state media, citing the Iranian Red Crescent. Tehran said 165 people died in a strike on a girls’ school in Minab. The UN human rights chief called for a “prompt, impartial and thorough investigation.”