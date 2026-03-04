The sun sets behind a plume of smoke rising after a U.S.–Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
The sun sets behind a plume of smoke rising after a U.S.–Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026.(Photo | AP)
Nation

MEA sets up emergency Control Room amid rising tensions in West Asia

The control room can be contacted at 1800118797 (toll free), +91 11 2301 2113, +91 11 2301 4104, +91 11 2301 7905.
Published on

Ministry of External Affairs sets up control room amid rising tensions in West Asia and the Gulf region.

In a press release, the MEA stated that the control room will function from 9 am to 9 pm.

The control room can be contacted at 1800118797 (toll free), +91 11 2301 2113, +91 11 2301 4104, +91 11 2301 7905.

In the press release, the MEA also provided the emergency contact information of the Indian Embassies in the region.

Emergency contact information of the Embassies are:

Bahrain: +973 39418071

Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 912810910 / +98 912810910 / +98 932179359

Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

Jordan: +962 770 422 276

Kuwait: + 965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128

Oman: +968 98282270 (Whatsapp) / 80071234 (Toll free)

Qatar: +974 55647502

Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (toll free)

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (Whatsapp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

The sun sets behind a plume of smoke rising after a U.S.–Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
US-Iran conflict | LIVE | Ayatollah Khamenei's son elected as Iran's new supreme leader

The move comes as India steps up assistance for its citizens as the West Asia war enters Day 5.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that 58 flights will be deployed by Indian carriers on Wednesday to bring back stranded passengers from West Asia.

It also specified that 1,609 flights have been cancelled by Indian as well as foreign carriers due to the ongoing crisis in the region.

In an official statement, the Ministry said that a total of 24 flights were operated by Indian carriers on Monday. Additionally, foreign carriers Emirates and Etihad have operated nine flights from the Gulf region in the last 24 hours, it said.

“Indian carriers are further planning 58 flights on 4th March, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express,” the Ministry said.

“We are in continuous touch with airlines and closely monitoring airfares to ensure that there is no undue surge in ticket prices during this period,” it said.

To date, 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers have been cancelled due to the ongoing situation, it explained.

The war, triggered by Israeli and US attacks that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, has intensified, with both sides trading air strikes and fuelling concerns over regional stability and global oil markets.

Over 787 people have been killed in Israeli and US attacks, according to Iranian state media, citing the Iranian Red Crescent. Tehran said 165 people died in a strike on a girls’ school in Minab. The UN human rights chief called for a “prompt, impartial and thorough investigation.”

The sun sets behind a plume of smoke rising after a U.S.–Israeli military strike in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
India braces for prolonged West Asia crisis with immediate, long-term strategy
Control Room
Ministry of External Affairs (
Iran-US conflict
Iran War
West Asia Confict
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com