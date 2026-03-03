US-Iran conflict | LIVE | Ayatollah Khamenei's son elected as new supreme leader; US facility in Iraq attacked

Missiles launched from Iran early Wednesday triggered air raid sirens across large parts of Israel, with the military saying it was "operating to intercept the threat".

The order to seek shelter covered Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other areas across the country.

It was lifted after several minutes, with no immediate reports of any direct impact.

Israel's emergency medical service Magen David Adom said it had received no reports of casualties.

Israeli media reported that shrapnel fell in an area near Jerusalem, causing a fire.

Police said officers in the Jerusalem area were "conducting searches to locate impact sites involving fallen munition debris or interceptor fragments".

The Israeli military had reported a previous missile launch from Iran about five hours earlier.