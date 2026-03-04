Canada PM says Israeli-US strikes on Iran 'inconsistent with international law'

SYDNEY: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday that US-Israeli strikes on Iran had been "inconsistent with international law", calling for a rapid de-escalation of the conflict.

Speaking at a gathering of the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney, Carney said Canada welcomed steps to change Iran's form of government -- which he said represented the "principal source of instability and terror" in the Middle East.

But, he said, the action "would appear, prima facie, not to be consistent or to be inconsistent with international law".

"It's a judgement for others to make," he added.

"I'm not a lawyer, let alone an international legal expert."

Carney's comment came on the second day of an official visit to Australia, a trip aimed at bringing in investment and deepening ties with a fellow "middle power" partner.

The trip is part of a multi-country tour of the Asia-Pacific aimed at reducing reliance on the United States -- a hedge against what Carney has described as a fading US-led global order.

The former central banker has frequently clashed with US President Donald Trump, who has frequently threatened to annex Canada and slapped swingeing tariffs on the country.

In a speech to political and financial elites at the World Economic Forum in January, Carney warned the US‑led global system of governance was enduring "a rupture".

And on Wednesday the Canadian prime minister said the war in the Middle East represented "another example of the failure of the international order".

"Canada calls for a rapid de-escalation of hostilities and is prepared to assist in achieving this goal," he said.

"Canada reaffirms that international law binds all belligerents," he said.