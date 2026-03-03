Israel seizes new positions inside Lebanon as army says 'creating buffer zone'

JERUSALEM: Israel on Tuesday ordered the military to take control of more positions inside Lebanon to create a buffer zone, as the Lebanese army pulled back some of its forces after Hezbollah attacked Israeli bases in support of its backer, Iran.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have authorised the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to advance and take control of additional strategic positions in Lebanon in order to prevent attacks on Israeli border communities," Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin, in a separate statement, said troops were creating a buffer zone inside Lebanon.

"In practice, Northern Command has moved forward, taken control of the dominating terrain, and is creating a buffer, as we promised, between our residents and any threat," he said.

In response, the Lebanese army has redeployed soldiers from several recently established border positions on Tuesday following the Israeli army's "escalation", a Lebanese military source told AFP.

The Lebanese troops "numbering in total eight to nine soldiers at each point, were redeployed to their bases because of the danger to their safety", the Lebanese military said.

Lebanon was drawn into the regional war a day earlier after an initial rocket attack on Israel by Hezbollah, which said it wanted to "avenge" the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the US-Israeli strikes.