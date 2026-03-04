Police register FIRs against NC MP, former Srinagar mayor over social media posts on Khamenei's killing

SRINAGAR: Police have registered FIRs against ruling National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu for the alleged circulation of misleading online content.
A police spokesperson said that, acting on credible inputs regarding the circulation of false, fabricated and misleading content across digital and social media platforms with the intent to create fear, disturb public order and incite unlawful activities, Srinagar Police registered cases against the two leaders.
“The content in question, prima facie, reflects the dissemination of distorted narratives and unverified information capable of causing public unrest and societal disharmony. Such deliberate attempts to spread misinformation pose a serious threat to peace, security and overall stability,” the spokesperson said.
Accordingly, FIR No. 02/2026 and FIR No. 03/2026 have been registered under Sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Cyber Police Station, Srinagar. Investigations into both cases have been initiated and are under way.
Police have advised citizens to verify information through official and credible sources before sharing content online and to refrain from circulating unverified material that may disturb communal harmony or public order. “Further legal action shall follow as warranted under law,” the spokesperson added.
Police have also downgraded the security of the National Conference MP and blocked his Facebook page. The former Srinagar Mayor has claimed that his security was withdrawn following his public remarks on the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, and for speaking out against the BJP-led dispensation.
Reacting to the registration of the FIR, the office of Ruhullah said in a post on X: “The people of Srinagar did not elect their MP to recite government-approved condolences. They elected him to speak the truth. That mandate does not expire with an FIR.”
Authorities have imposed restrictions in the Valley and closed all educational institutions until 7 March following protests against the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader in a joint US–Israeli strike.