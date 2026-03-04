Police register FIRs against NC MP, former Srinagar mayor over social media posts on Khamenei's killing

SRINAGAR: Police have registered FIRs against ruling National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu for the alleged circulation of misleading online content.

A police spokesperson said that, acting on credible inputs regarding the circulation of false, fabricated and misleading content across digital and social media platforms with the intent to create fear, disturb public order and incite unlawful activities, Srinagar Police registered cases against the two leaders.

“The content in question, prima facie, reflects the dissemination of distorted narratives and unverified information capable of causing public unrest and societal disharmony. Such deliberate attempts to spread misinformation pose a serious threat to peace, security and overall stability,” the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, FIR No. 02/2026 and FIR No. 03/2026 have been registered under Sections 197(1)(d) and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Cyber Police Station, Srinagar. Investigations into both cases have been initiated and are under way.