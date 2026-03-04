'Shatak: Sangh ke 100 Varsh', based on RSS's journey, becomes fifth film to be declared tax-free in MP in 27 months

BHOPAL: Shatak: Sangh ke 100 Varsh, which vividly deals with the 100-year-long journey of the BJP’s ideological fountainhead RSS, has been declared tax-free in saffron party-led Madhya Pradesh.

CM Dr Mohan Yadav attended the movie’s screening along with party colleagues, including MLA Rameshwar Sharma at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Nagar’s Drishti Complex in Bhopal on Tuesday.

“Due to the storyline, social message, and emphasis on cultural upliftment, the film will be exempted from tax in the State,” he said, addressing mediapersons after the screening.

According to a government order issued by the commercial tax department, the film will be exempt from tax between March 3 and April 1, 2026.

Directed by Aashish Mall, produced by Veer Kapoor, the film features the use of artificial intelligence and advanced graphics to bring historical personalities like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to life on screen.

Notably, Actor Ajay Devgan has given a voice-over in the film.