'Shatak: Sangh ke 100 Varsh', based on RSS's journey, becomes fifth film to be declared tax-free in MP in 27 months

BHOPAL: Shatak: Sangh ke 100 Varsh, which vividly deals with the 100-year-long journey of the BJP’s ideological fountainhead RSS, has been declared tax-free in saffron party-led Madhya Pradesh.
CM Dr Mohan Yadav attended the movie’s screening along with party colleagues, including MLA Rameshwar Sharma at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Nagar’s Drishti Complex in Bhopal on Tuesday.
“Due to the storyline, social message, and emphasis on cultural upliftment, the film will be exempted from tax in the State,” he said, addressing mediapersons after the screening.
According to a government order issued by the commercial tax department, the film will be exempt from tax between March 3 and April 1, 2026.
Directed by Aashish Mall, produced by Veer Kapoor, the film features the use of artificial intelligence and advanced graphics to bring historical personalities like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to life on screen.
Notably, Actor Ajay Devgan has given a voice-over in the film.
The BJP governments in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan have also declared the film tax-free to maximise viewership among youngsters.
Shatak: Sangh ke 100 Varsh is the fifth movie to have been declared tax-free in a span of 27 months during Mohan Yadav's tenure as CM.
In 2025, actor-director Anupam Kher’s directorial venture Tanvi the Great, based on the struggles of an autistic girl, and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava were also declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.
In November 2024, the Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna-starrer film The Sabarmati Report was declared tax-free, eight months after the Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 was granted similar tax benefits in the State.
In May 2023, then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had declared the Hindi film, The Kerala Story, tax-free. Notably, he had also watched the film with the cast and crew in Bhopal.
In June 2022, Chouhan had also declared Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj as tax-free, just two months after granting such benefits to Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files.
Significantly, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government (December 2018-March 2020) had declared Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak (based on the real-life struggle of an acid attack survivor) and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad (which deals with the issue of domestic violence) tax-free in the State.