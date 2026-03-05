Big Raj Bhavan shuffle: RN Ravi shifted from Tamil Nadu to West Bengal

NEW DELHI: In a major reshuffle at Raj Bhavans across several states, the government on Thursday appointed nine new Governors and Lieutenant Governors after accepting the resignation of C.V. Ananda Bose, the incumbent Governor of West Bengal. He has been replaced by shifting R.N. Ravi from Chennai to Kolkata.

In a late-night communiqué, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated that the President of India has accepted the resignation of C.V. Ananda Bose as the Governor of West Bengal and has appointed R.N. Ravi, the Governor of Tamil Nadu, as his successor.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also announced the transfer of Shiv Pratap Shukla from Raj Bhavan in Shimla to Hyderabad, and Jishnu Dev Varma from Telangana to Raj Bhavan in Maharashtra.

BJP stalwart from Bihar, Nand Kishore Yadav, has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland. Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar, replacing Arif Mohammad Khan.

According to the communiqué, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of Kerala, has been given additional charge of Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Kavinder Gupta, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, has been appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has been shifted to Raj Niwas in Ladakh. In his place, Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué stated that the appointments will take effect from the dates on which the appointees assume charge of their respective offices.