Jharkhand couple on honeymoon stranded in Dubai, seek help for safe return

RANCHI: Jharkhand couple, Atul Oraon and Dr Kanchan Bara, have been stranded in Dubai and have sought help from the authorities for their safe return.
The couple had gone to Dubai for their honeymoon on February 27, following their marriage on February 22 in Ranchi. They were scheduled to return on March 4, however the conflict in West Asia rendered them helpless.
Due to the escalating tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran, several flights were canceled from Dubai International Airport. Due to this, thousands of tourists and travelers are stranded there. Movement in hotel premises and public places has also been restricted.
Atul Oraon, an officer with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), sharing his ordeal on social media, said that they had come to Dubai to celebrate the most special moment of their lives but the situation suddenly changed into one of anxiety.
As soon as he heard the news of flight cancellations, his anxiety increased, he said. “We had an indigo flight 6C1462 from Dubai, which has been cancelled. It is not being rescheduled or rebooking, so tourists here are in panic mode,” said Atul on his social media post.
Despite the announcement made by the authorities here that the accommodation and meal will be provided to the stranded tourists free of cost, the hotel is not paying for it, he said.
Wife, Dr Kanchan Bara, said that the atmosphere there does not feel normal. “There is silence in everywhere. Till now we are safe, but anxiety increasing every moment,” said Bara. They wish to return home and to their families as soon as possible, she said.
They also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Hemant Soren to help him and others out who are stranded in Dubai.
Meanwhile, in Ranchi, there is an atmosphere of deep worry in both families. The family is trying to keep in touch with them and monitoring the international situation.
The family has also requested the Jharkhand government's intervention on humanitarian grounds. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been requested to coordinate with the central government and the Indian Embassy in the UAE to ensure the safe return of Jharkhandis stranded in West Asian countries.
This is not just a concern for one couple, but for many others stranded there due to the current international tensions, they said.