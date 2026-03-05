Jharkhand couple on honeymoon stranded in Dubai, seek help for safe return

RANCHI: Jharkhand couple, Atul Oraon and Dr Kanchan Bara, have been stranded in Dubai and have sought help from the authorities for their safe return.

The couple had gone to Dubai for their honeymoon on February 27, following their marriage on February 22 in Ranchi. They were scheduled to return on March 4, however the conflict in West Asia rendered them helpless.

Due to the escalating tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran, several flights were canceled from Dubai International Airport. Due to this, thousands of tourists and travelers are stranded there. Movement in hotel premises and public places has also been restricted.

Atul Oraon, an officer with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), sharing his ordeal on social media, said that they had come to Dubai to celebrate the most special moment of their lives but the situation suddenly changed into one of anxiety.

As soon as he heard the news of flight cancellations, his anxiety increased, he said. “We had an indigo flight 6C1462 from Dubai, which has been cancelled. It is not being rescheduled or rebooking, so tourists here are in panic mode,” said Atul on his social media post.