LIVE | US‑Iran conflict: Two injured as drones hit Azerbaijan airport, fresh blasts rock Doha

The Senate is headed toward a vote on Wednesday on President Donald Trump’s decision to embark on a war against Iran.

The legislation, known as a war powers resolution, gives lawmakers an opportunity to demand congressional approval before any further attacks are carried out.

The Senate resolution and a similar bill being voted on in the House later this week face unlikely paths through the Republican-controlled Congress, and would almost certainly be vetoed by Trump even if they were to pass.

Nonetheless, the votes marked a weighty moment for lawmakers. Their decisions on the five-day-old war – which Trump entered without congressional approval – could determine the fates of U.S. military members, countless other lives and the future of the region.

“Today every senator – every single one – will pick a side,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer during a floor speech.

“Do you stand with the American people who are exhausted with forever wars in the Middle East, or stand with Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth as they bumble us headfirst into another war?”