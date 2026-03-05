'No issue can be resolved through military conflict alone': Modi urges end to West Asia, Ukraine wars

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that “no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone” and emphasised that India will continue to support efforts aimed at the swift end of ongoing conflicts, including those in Ukraine and West Asia.

Modi made the remarks after holding bilateral talks with Finland’s President Alexander Stubb in New Delhi, at a time when the global security environment remains volatile amid wars in multiple regions.

“India and Finland both believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone. Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace,” he said.

The prime minister’s comments came a day after tensions in the Indian Ocean escalated following the sinking of an Iranian naval vessel by a US submarine, widening instability in West Asia.

Highlighting the broader geopolitical context, Modi said the world was going through a period of uncertainty and conflict.

“Today, the world is passing through a phase of instability and uncertainty. From Ukraine to West Asia, several parts of the world continue to face situations of conflict,” he said.