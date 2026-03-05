War shockwaves reach Gujarat’s industrial belt as factories relying on imports face heat

AHMEDABAD: The ripple effects of the escalating conflict in West Asia have begun hitting the industrial heartland of Morbi in Gujarat, exposing how global conflicts can hit local businesses. Supply disruptions of imported waste paper, surging coal prices and a halt in propane gas supplies are pushing the region’s paper mills and ceramic factories toward a potential shutdown within the next 8 to 10 days, threatening one of India’s most critical industrial clusters.

Paper mills in Morbi largely depend on imported waste paper as their primary raw material, but shipments that usually arrive through ports have abruptly stopped because of disruptions in international maritime routes triggered by the war.

This sudden choke in supply has triggered a dramatic price shock. Containers of waste paper that earlier cost $3,600 are now commanding nearly $5,600, sharply escalating production costs and squeezing already fragile margins.

Industry leaders warn that the crisis is fast approaching a tipping point.

Shailesh Patel, President of the Morbi Paper Mill Association, said the industry is now staring at a severe operational crisis. “With the disruption in imported waste paper supply and rising fuel costs, the situation is becoming extremely difficult for paper mills to sustain operations,” he said.

Morbi and its surrounding region currently host 75 paper mills, but only 54 are operational at present. If raw material supply does not resume soon, industry representatives say many of these functioning units may be forced to halt production soon.

The second pressure point is fuel. Paper manufacturing in Morbi relies heavily on coal-fired boilers. But disruptions in shipping routes have now triggered a sharp surge in coal prices.

Paper mill owner Baldev Patel said, “Coal that was available earlier at ₹5,500 to ₹7,000 per tonne has now risen to around ₹6,500 to ₹8,000. If the situation worsens and coal supply is disrupted further, prices could increase sharply. In case coal becomes unavailable, the boilers will have to be shut down, and even if waste paper is available, the mills will have no option but to stop production.”