Will continue to support swift end of conflicts in Ukraine, West Asia: PM Modi after talks with Finland's President

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a "swift end" to the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, saying no issue can be resolved through military confrontation.

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone," he said.

"Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace," Modi said in his media statement.