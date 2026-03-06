Assam Congress Chief Gaurav Gogoi condoles death of IAF pilots in jet crash

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday condoled the death of two pilots of a Sukhoi-30 MKI of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in a crash in the state's Karbi Anglong district.

He said the sacrifice of the pilots would be remembered with pride and gratitude.

The jet, which was on a training mission, crashed approximately 60 km from Jorhat air base, from where it had taken off on Thursday evening.