ED conducts raids on Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power in Mumbai and Hyderabad

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad as part of an investigation into Reliance Power Ltd, a group company of businessman Anil Ambani, officials said.

About 10–12 locations linked to the company and its executives are being searched in the two cities, they added.

Around 15 teams of the agency are undertaking the action, the officials said.

A query sent to the Reliance Group did not elicit an immediate response.