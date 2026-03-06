Ghaziabad most polluted city in India during winter 2025–26: Report

Ghaziabad recorded the highest level of air pollution in India during the winter season of 2025–26, followed by Noida and Delhi, according to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The study, based on data from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations of the Central Pollution Control Board between October 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026, found that a majority of Indian cities recorded particulate pollution levels above the national standard.

Ghaziabad registered an average PM2.5 concentration of 172 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), making it the most polluted city during the period. Noida followed with an average of 166 µg/m³, while Delhi ranked third with 163 µg/m³.

During the same period, Delhi experienced 18 “severe” air-quality days, 87 “very poor” days and 24 “poor” days. The city recorded 15 “moderate” days, six “satisfactory” days and only one “good” day.

Greater Noida, Bahadurgarh, Dharuhera, Gurgaon, Bhiwadi, Charkhi Dadri and Baghpat completed the list of the 10 most polluted cities during the winter season.

The analysis found that 204 of the 238 Indian cities with adequate monitoring data reported average winter PM2.5 concentrations above the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), an increase from 173 cities in the previous winter.