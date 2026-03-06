Ghaziabad most polluted city in India during winter 2025–26: Report

Ghaziabad recorded the highest level of air pollution in India during the winter season of 2025–26, followed by Noida and Delhi, according to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
The study, based on data from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations of the Central Pollution Control Board between October 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026, found that a majority of Indian cities recorded particulate pollution levels above the national standard.
Ghaziabad registered an average PM2.5 concentration of 172 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), making it the most polluted city during the period. Noida followed with an average of 166 µg/m³, while Delhi ranked third with 163 µg/m³.
During the same period, Delhi experienced 18 “severe” air-quality days, 87 “very poor” days and 24 “poor” days. The city recorded 15 “moderate” days, six “satisfactory” days and only one “good” day.
Greater Noida, Bahadurgarh, Dharuhera, Gurgaon, Bhiwadi, Charkhi Dadri and Baghpat completed the list of the 10 most polluted cities during the winter season.
The analysis found that 204 of the 238 Indian cities with adequate monitoring data reported average winter PM2.5 concentrations above the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), an increase from 173 cities in the previous winter.
Among States, Haryana had the highest number of cities where all monitored locations exceeded the national standard, with 24 such cities. Andhra Pradesh recorded nine cities with exceedances, followed by Punjab (eight), West Bengal (seven) and Gujarat (six).
Several other States also reported high proportions of cities breaching the national limit, including Rajasthan (33 of 34 cities), Maharashtra (30 of 31), Bihar (23 of 24), Uttar Pradesh (17 of 20), Odisha (13 of 14) and Madhya Pradesh (11 of 13).
In contrast, Chamarajanagar in Karnataka emerged as the cleanest city during winter 2025–26, recording an average PM2.5 concentration of 19 µg/m³. Eight of the 10 cleanest cities were from Karnataka, while the remaining two were from Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya.
The report noted that air pollution remains widespread across the country.
The analysis also pointed to widespread exceedances among cities covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Of the 96 NCAP cities with adequate monitoring data, 84 recorded PM2.5 levels above the national standard, while all exceeded the World Health Organization guideline.
A similar pattern was observed among non-NCAP cities. Of the 142 analysed, 120 recorded PM2.5 levels above the national standard and all exceeded the WHO guideline.
In the Indo-Gangetic Plain, 79 cities had sufficient monitoring data during the winter period. Among them, 75 exceeded the national PM2.5 standard, while only four remained within the prescribed limit.
Within the National Capital Region, 28 of the 29 monitored cities had adequate data coverage. None of these cities complied with the national PM2.5 standard during the winter season.
(With inputs from PTI)