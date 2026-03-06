Nearly 15,000 passengers brought back from West Asia; Govt says no undue surge in airfares

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday said that a total of 14,992 passengers have arrived in India from West Asia as of March 5.

The ministry said it is closely monitoring airfares to ensure there is no undue surge in ticket prices during this period and is in constant touch with airlines, according to an official statement.

Another 51 flights were pressed into operation on March 6, while 40 inbound flights from West Asia were operated by Indian carriers on Thursday, carrying 7,205 passengers.

An official release said, “The Ministry is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia affecting air travel between India and the region. Airlines are undertaking necessary operational adjustments in view of the prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and the orderly conduct of flight operations.”

SpiceJet operated 14 flights on Friday from Fujairah in the UAE, nine to Mumbai, four to Delhi and one from Dubai.

Emirates said it transported 30,000 passengers out of Dubai on Friday and added that 60% of its operations will be restored by March 7.

Air India and Air India Express on Thursday night announced the suspension of their regular scheduled Middle East operations until March 10. However, operations between Jeddah and Muscat, along with some special flights, are continuing.

IndiGo has also extended the option of a full refund for tickets booked from the Middle East and Istanbul until March 31.