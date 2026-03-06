West Asia conflict | Spicejet to operate 14 flights between UAE and India to aid stranded passengers on March 6

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet will operate fourteen special flights from the United Arab Emirates on March 6 to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals amid the West Asia conflict.
An official release said, "Of the fourteen flights, thirteen will operate from Fujairah, and one will operate from Dubai. The airline will also operate nine special flights from Fujairah to Mumbai, four special flights from Fujairah to Delhi and one special flight from Dubai to Pune, providing additional capacity to help stranded passengers return home at the earliest."
"In the last three days, SpiceJet has operated 25 special flights from the UAE, connecting stranded passengers to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi," it added.
IndiGo extends free cancellations
As the situation in the Middle East remains volatile, IndiGo extends free waivers on cancellations till March 31.
An official release said, "The full waiver on cancellations is being extended for travel to and from the Middle East, and Istanbul, until March 31. Customers are requested to stay updated on their flight status by checking on IndiGo’s website and social media channels. For additional support or clarification, customers can contact IndiGo’s Customer Contact Centre at +91 124 6173838."
IndiGo airline is closely monitoring the developments across the regions impacted due to the ongoing conflict.