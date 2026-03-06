Rajasthan's Anuj Agnihotri secures AIR 1 in UPSE CSE 2025; says persistence helped overcome setbacks

JAIPUR: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, with Anuj Agnihotri from Rawatbhata in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district securing All-India Rank 1.

A total of 958 candidates have cleared the examination this year, widely regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams in the country.

Twenty-six-year-old Anuj achieved the top rank in his third attempt, completing a journey marked by persistence and steady improvement. He completed his MBBS from AIIMS Jodhpur in 2023 and began preparing for the civil services examination during the final phase of his medical studies.

In his first attempt in 2023, Anuj cleared the examination with a rank of around 400, after which he was allotted the Union Territory cadre and posted as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Delhi. However, he said he was not satisfied with the position and continued preparing to improve his rank.

In the 2024 examination, he cleared the Mains and reached the interview stage, but did not make the final selection list. Determined to achieve the top position, he continued his preparation and eventually topped the 2025 examination.

Anuj comes from a modest family background. His father, KB Agnihotri, works at the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station in Rawatbhata, while his mother, Manju Agnihotri, is a homemaker. He completed his schooling from Atomic Energy Central School in Rawatbhata, where he scored 94 per cent in Class 12.

Reflecting on his journey, Anuj said persistence helped him overcome setbacks. “If I hadn’t succeeded this time, I would have continued preparing for the next attempt. It’s a process and there are ups and downs. Now that I have succeeded, everything feels much easier,” he said.

Speaking about his interview experience, Anuj said many questions were related to his medical science background. The interview panel also asked him questions related to Rajasthan’s history and culture. Since Bhakti poet-saint Meera Bai hailed from Chittorgarh, he was asked about her spiritual guru. The panel also asked him about the historian who popularised Rajasthan’s history, to which he referred to James Tod, the British officer and historian known for documenting the region’s past.