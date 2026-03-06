Resolution seeking Speaker Birla's removal follows rules, debate must take place: Congress

NEW DELHI: With the Lok Sabha likely to take up next week a notice seeking Speaker Om Birla's removal from office, the Congress on Friday said the resolution follows the rules and conventions, with opposition MPs having cited specific instances of “partisan behaviour” by the speaker, which call for a debate.

As Parliament meets for the second phase of the Budget session on March 9, the Lok Sabha is likely to take up the notice to move a resolution to remove Birla from office for allegedly acting in a “blatantly partisan” manner.

Speaking with PTI, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, “All the opposition parties other than the Trinamool Congress have signed the motion for the removal of the speaker. Let us see. They have said it's going to be taken up on March 9.”

He added that 118 opposition MPs belonging to all political parties, barring the Trinamool, signed the notice.

“It’s a healthy, democratic practice. We have submitted a motion, which is according to the rules, according to the conventions… There have been previous occasions, for example, in 1954, when the combined opposition strength was hardly 50, and the Congress had 364 MPs in a House of 489. A no-confidence motion was brought against the speaker, the great G V Mavalankar," Ramesh said.

“These are democratic instruments, instruments of parliamentary democracy. The opposition has every right. We'll have a debate, let's see what happens after that," the Congress leader said.

“We had given specific instances of partisan behaviour (by the speaker), while false allegations were levelled against the opposition members. We have given the context, and a debate should take place,” Ramesh said.