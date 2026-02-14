First half of Parliament Budget session ends; focus shifts to March 9 for no-confidence motion, key debates

NEW DELHI: With the first half of the Budget session, one of the most acrimonious in recent years, wrapping up on Friday, all eyes are now on second leg when Parliament reconvenes on March 9.

The two-week-long stormy session also witnessed heated exchanges over the India-US interim trade deal and unpublished memoir of former Army chief M M Naravane, which paralysed the proceedings of the Lower House since the session began on January 28.

The session saw a breakdown of the ties between the government and the Opposition, resulting in the latter moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the BJP, a substantive motion against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The flashpoint came with a speech by Rahul Gandhi escalating his attack on the government over the US-India interim trade agreement, and accusing it of having “sold off” the nation. Speaking during the Budget discussion, Gandhi said the government was attempting to “quietly push through” an interim arrangement with the US, which invited sharp criticism from the government.

Adding to the turbulence was a political storm over a book authored by General Manoj Naravane. Portions of the book, which reportedly touch upon sensitive security and policy issues, became a flashpoint, with Opposition members seeking a detailed discussion in the Lok Sabha. They argued that the contents raised serious questions that warranted clarification from the government.