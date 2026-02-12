BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moves motion seeking Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion from Parliament

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said he has submitted a substantive motion against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, seeking the cancellation of Gandhi’s membership from Parliament and demanding that he be barred from contesting elections for life.

The development follows Rahul Gandhi’s sharp attack on the Union government on Wednesday over the India-US interim trade deal. Gandhi had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having “sold the nation”, claiming that the agreement undermines farmers’ interests, harms the textile sector, and compromises India’s energy security by favouring the United States.

Responding to remarks made earlier by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju that the government would move a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly misleading the House, Dubey said no such privilege motion had been filed.

“There is no privilege motion. I have submitted a substantive motion wherein I have mentioned how he allegedly engages with the Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation, USAID and travels to places like Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and the US, and how he is linked with anti-India forces,” he told the media.

"It is a widely acclaimed fact that neither any citizen of our country nor any public representative/ high officials does anything which lowers the dignity of our Armed Forces. There is, thus, a tacit understanding amongst all the Members of Parliament, irrespective of Party affiliations, not to drag the Armed Forces and/ or its functionaries for scoring transient political mileage. However, these ethical mores are not applicable to Shri Rahul Gandhi which is evident from his speech delivered in Lok Sabha on 11 February, 2026, wherein he has cunningly dragged the name of former Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane...," Dubey said.

He said that the "need of the hour is to conduct an urgent, structured inquiry to examine all his "unethical conduct" in the capacity of being a Member of Parliament and the Leader of Opposition with a view to ensuring his immediate expulsion from Lok Sabha."

Dubey demanded that Gandhi’s parliamentary membership be cancelled and that he be permanently barred from contesting elections.