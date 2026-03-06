West Asia conflict leaves banana farmers in Madhya Pradesh at wits' end as exports come to a halt

BHOPAL: Thousands of kilometres away from the war zone in West Asia, banana farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district are anxiously awaiting an end to the hostilities as the region forms their main export market.

“Agents who buy from us and then export it to the Middle East via bigger fruit merchants say that containers holding as much as 1200 tonnes of bananas are awaiting shipment and transport at ports in Gujarat and Mumbai. If the war doesn’t stop or the sea routes are not opened, the bananas will have to be put on distress sale in the local markets,” Hariom Kumawat, a banana farmer, told TNIE on Friday.

Jagdish Jat, another banana farmer from the same belt which stretches around 2000 hectares in the fertile land on the banks of the Narmada in Barwani district and adjoining Dhar district, said prices had already fallen steeply. “Up to 50% of the banana produce from Barwani district is routed to local, national as well as overseas markets through local agents. The harvest season which started last month will continue till July. When the situation was normal in West Asia, local agents were getting bananas from us at prices ranging between Rs 1900 to Rs 2400 per quintal. But with the ongoing war now halting exports totally, the prices have fallen to Rs 900 to Rs 1200 per quintal,” he said.

Sources engaged in banana farming and trade in Barwani district said that exports peak during the month of Ramadan due to a spurt in demand from West Asian nations including UAE, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. “This time with the war having started during the same auspicious month, leading to complete halt in exports, we’ve been deprived of our revenue in the best possible period. We pray that the war ends early, failing which we won’t be able to even recover our input costs,” said banana farmer Ajay Kag from Barwani district’s Anjad area.