West Asia crisis disrupts Uttarakhand's premium trout export ambitions

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's ambitious plan to export premium trout fish to the West Asia has hit a significant roadblock even before takeoff.
The joint strikes by the US and Israel against Iran and the retaliatory strikes that followed, have cast a shadow over the state's plan to ship 20 tonnes of fish monthly to Dubai and beyond.
Earlier, the state government, led by Saurabh Bahuguna, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Skill development & Employment, Protocol and Sugarcane Development, had announced plans to commence exports within the next six months. The initiative was designed to boost the rural economy, targeting high-altitude regions like Dharchula, Munsyari, Didihat, Kanalichhina, and Uttarkashi as the primary hubs for production.
State officials were optimistic that international trade would provide local fish farmers with lucrative returns and elevate the state’s aquaculture sector to a global scale. However, the recent escalation in conflict has forced the administration to reassess its logistics and market strategy.
With cargo routes and trade stability in the West Asia becoming increasingly unpredictable, the initial plan to rely on Dubai as a primary gateway is now under review. BVRC Purushottam, Secretary of the Fisheries Department, told TNIE, "While our initial plan was to export trout to Dubai given its proximity and logistical ease, the current geopolitical climate has forced a change in strategy. We are now exploring European markets as a viable alternative for our exports."
Government data highlights that trout farming is currently one of the most rapidly growing and government-backed industries in the Himalayan state. Specifically focusing on Rainbow Trout—a species that thrives in the cold, pristine mountain waters of high-altitude districts like Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh—the sector has seen remarkable growth.
Currently, Uttarakhand produces over 710 metric tonnes of trout annually across 1,625 raceways. As the state pivots its export focus toward Europe, officials remain confident that the high quality of Uttarakhand’s mountain-reared trout will find strong demand.