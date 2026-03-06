West Asia crisis disrupts Uttarakhand's premium trout export ambitions

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's ambitious plan to export premium trout fish to the West Asia has hit a significant roadblock even before takeoff.

The joint strikes by the US and Israel against Iran and the retaliatory strikes that followed, have cast a shadow over the state's plan to ship 20 tonnes of fish monthly to Dubai and beyond.

Earlier, the state government, led by Saurabh Bahuguna, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Skill development & Employment, Protocol and Sugarcane Development, had announced plans to commence exports within the next six months. The initiative was designed to boost the rural economy, targeting high-altitude regions like Dharchula, Munsyari, Didihat, Kanalichhina, and Uttarkashi as the primary hubs for production.

State officials were optimistic that international trade would provide local fish farmers with lucrative returns and elevate the state’s aquaculture sector to a global scale. However, the recent escalation in conflict has forced the administration to reassess its logistics and market strategy.