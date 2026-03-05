LIVE

LIVE | Trump claims US role in Iran’s next leader; Araghchi says Tehran sees no reason to negotiate

Iran launched more missiles at Israel and US bases in the Middle East. Israel announced multiple incoming attacks and said it was intercepting the missiles.
An Israeli tank maneuvers in southern Lebanon is seen from northern Israel, Thursday, March 5, 2026.
An Israeli tank maneuvers in southern Lebanon is seen from northern Israel, Thursday, March 5, 2026.Photo |AP
TNIE online desk
Summary

Top developments

The Middle East conflict intensified on Thursday with Iran launching a fresh wave of missles at Israel early on Thursday morning as the war entered the sixth day.

  • Azerbaijan vows retaliation: President Ilham Aliyev accused Iran of "terrorism" and threatened retaliation after drone attacks Thursday into Azerbaijan's exclave of Nakhichevan wounded four people.

    Tehran denied the allegation and blamed Israel, Azerbaijan's ally, of trying to stage a provocation.

  • Trump wants to be involved in picking Iran’s next leader: The U.S. president called Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of the late supreme leader who is a possible candidate for the post, “unacceptable” and “a lightweight.”

  • Iran launches more attacks: Iran's army said on Thursday it had launched a drone attack on a US site in the Iraqi Kurdistan city of Erbil, after targeting the headquarters of Kurdish forces with three missiles.

  • US plans on Iran war operations: The US Central Command has asked the Pentagon to deploy additional military intelligence officers to support operations against Iran likely through September.

  • Thousands stuck at sea: The UN's International Maritime Organization told AFP that some 20,000 seafarers and 15,000 cruise passengers are stuck in the Gulf because of the war.

  • Iran death toll: The death toll in Iran from the ongoing war with the United States and Israel has reached at least 1,230 people, an Iranian government agency said Thursday.

  • Leadership developments: Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran’s slain supreme leader, emerged as a frontrunner for succession.

  • Global energy impact: Strait of Hormuz shipping remains paralyzed; oil prices rose; US Navy plans to escort tankers once feasible.

  • Iran's Internet blackout: Iran's internet is "around 1 percent of ordinary levels" with a communication blackout sparked by the war with Israel and the United States entering a fifth day, monitor Netblocks said Thursday.

State Department announces the closure of the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait following retaliatory Iranian strikes

Iran has fired waves of missiles and drones at the American-allied Gulf country since the start of the war. Six American soldiers were killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait on Sunday.

Israel army chief says over 60 percent of Iran's missile launchers destroyed

Israel's military chief said Thursday that more than 60 percent of Iran's ballistic missile launchers and 80 percent of its air-defence systems have been destroyed in the ongoing US-Israeli campaign against the Islamic republic.

"We have neutralised and destroyed more than 60 percent of the ballistic missile launchers," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a televised statement.

He added that Israel had also destroyed 80 percent of Iran's air defence systems and had "achieved almost complete air superiority in the skies of Iran".

Israel orders troops to 'deepen line of control' along border with Lebanon

Israel's military chief said Thursday he had ordered troops to expand the area under Israeli control in southern Lebanon, as the country's ongoing operation against Hezbollah intensified.

"We are striking with force, on the front line and deeper in Lebanon. I instructed Israeli army forces to move forward and deepen the line of control along the border, while establishing positions at key points in southern Lebanon," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said during a televised address.

Israel announces 'next phase' in Iran war, promises 'more surprises'

Israel's military chief on Thursday said the US-Israeli campaign against Iran was entering its next stage, with operations aimed at further dismantling the Islamic republic's military capabilities.

"We are now moving to the next phase of the operation. In this phase, we will further dismantle the regime and its military capabilities. We have additional surprises ahead which I do not intend to disclose," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a televised statement.

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for three villages in east Lebanon

The Israeli military on Thursday warned residents of three villages in Lebanon's eastern Beqaa region to evacuate immediately.

"Urgent warning to the residents of the Beqaa region, specifically the residents of the villages and towns of Douris, Brital, and Majdaloun: Hezbollah's activities in the area are forcing the IDF (Israeli military) to operate forcefully against it in order to target its military infrastructure," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.

"To ensure your safety, we urge you to evacuate the area immediately and head west."

