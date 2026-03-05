LIVE | Trump claims US role in Iran’s next leader; Araghchi says Tehran sees no reason to negotiate

The Israeli military on Thursday warned residents of three villages in Lebanon's eastern Beqaa region to evacuate immediately.
"Urgent warning to the residents of the Beqaa region, specifically the residents of the villages and towns of Douris, Brital, and Majdaloun: Hezbollah's activities in the area are forcing the IDF (Israeli military) to operate forcefully against it in order to target its military infrastructure," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X.
"To ensure your safety, we urge you to evacuate the area immediately and head west."