Congress asks all MPs to be present in House during motion against Speaker

NEW DELHI: As Parliament reconvenes for the rest of the Budget session on Monday, the Lok Sabha is set to consider a notice seeking Speaker Om Birla’s removal from office on the same day. Keeping the gravity of the issue in mind, the Congress issued a three line whip to all its MPs on Friday and asked them to be present in the House from March 9 to March 11.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the Congress MP R Mallu Ravi is listed on Monday to move a resolution seeking Birla’s removal from office for allegedly acting in a “blatantly partisan manner”. The Lok Sabha is likely to witness a rare moment when Birla will not chair the proceedings but be seated among the members as the House.

At least 118 opposition members had submitted a notice to move a resolution to remove Birla from office for not allowing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other leaders to speak in the House on the motion of thanks to the President’s address and for suspending eight opposition MPs.