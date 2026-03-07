Day before Opposition's no-confidence move against Speaker Birla, PM Modi praises him at Kota airport launch

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday publicly praised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the foundation stone–laying ceremony of the Kota–Bundi Greenfield Airport in Rajasthan, a day before the Opposition is expected to bring a no-confidence motion against the Speaker in Parliament.
Modi joined the event virtually and described Birla as an effective Speaker who strives to take all political parties along while conducting proceedings in the House.
Drawing a parallel with Kota’s reputation as an education hub, the Prime Minister compared Birla’s conduct to that of a head of an institution who handles even unruly students with restraint. “Sometimes, even if arrogant and unruly students from some big families come to the House, he handles everyone like the head of the institution. He does not insult anyone and patiently bears everyone’s harsh words,” Modi said.
The remarks came during the launch ceremony of the long-awaited Kota–Bundi Greenfield Airport project for the Hadoti region. Modi said the 1500 crore project marked a major step towards fulfilling a promise he had made to residents of Kota in November 2020 that the region would get an airport.
Highlighting the potential impact of the project, the Prime Minister said the airport would boost tourism in the region, particularly to destinations such as the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve and the Ramgarh Vishdhari Wildlife Sanctuary. He said increased tourist arrivals would generate employment opportunities for local communities.
Modi also noted that Kota attracts thousands of students each year for competitive exam preparation, making it India’s leading education hub. Once operational, the airport will improve connectivity for students, industry and tourists, while residents of Kota and nearby districts will no longer have to travel to Jaipur or Jodhpur to catch flights.
At the bhoomi pujan and foundation stone–laying ceremony, Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu were present.
However, the event also triggered a political debate over credit for the project. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shared a detailed social media post shortly before the ceremony, claiming that the Congress government had already completed key groundwork for the airport, including land arrangements and budget provisions during 2021–22.
Gehlot said the airport was not merely an election promise but a guarantee given to the people of Kota by Rahul Gandhi, reviving the political credit row over the project.
The Opposition's resolution seeking the Speaker's removal was submitted on February 10 and is set for discussion on March 9 after the required 14-day notice period. The Opposition accuses Birla of bias, specifically citing his refusal to allow debate on sensitive topics, such as a former Army Chief's unpublished memoir, and restricting the Leader of the Opposition.