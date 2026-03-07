Day before Opposition's no-confidence move against Speaker Birla, PM Modi praises him at Kota airport launch

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday publicly praised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the foundation stone–laying ceremony of the Kota–Bundi Greenfield Airport in Rajasthan, a day before the Opposition is expected to bring a no-confidence motion against the Speaker in Parliament.

Modi joined the event virtually and described Birla as an effective Speaker who strives to take all political parties along while conducting proceedings in the House.

Drawing a parallel with Kota’s reputation as an education hub, the Prime Minister compared Birla’s conduct to that of a head of an institution who handles even unruly students with restraint. “Sometimes, even if arrogant and unruly students from some big families come to the House, he handles everyone like the head of the institution. He does not insult anyone and patiently bears everyone’s harsh words,” Modi said.

The remarks came during the launch ceremony of the long-awaited Kota–Bundi Greenfield Airport project for the Hadoti region. Modi said the 1500 crore project marked a major step towards fulfilling a promise he had made to residents of Kota in November 2020 that the region would get an airport.

Highlighting the potential impact of the project, the Prime Minister said the airport would boost tourism in the region, particularly to destinations such as the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve and the Ramgarh Vishdhari Wildlife Sanctuary. He said increased tourist arrivals would generate employment opportunities for local communities.