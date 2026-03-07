TMC decides to support no confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

NEW DELHI: In a sudden move, one of the country’s principal Opposition parties, the TMC is learnt to have decided to support the no confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which has been listed to be taken up on the first day of the second phase of the Budget session of Parliament resuming on Monday.

A TMC Lok Sabha MP, preferring anonymity, confirmed the party’s decision to support the no confidence motion against the LS Speaker on Monday in the larger interest of Opposition unity.

The party has also issued a whip to its 28 Lok Sabha MPs to ensure their presence when the notice is brought for consideration in the House on Monday.

Earlier, TMC MPs had reportedly not signed the notice to move a resolution against LS Speaker Om Birla, which was backed by as many as 118 Opposition MPs.

According to reports emerging from various sources, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly directed her party’s MPs to support the motion in the Lok Sabha.

Opposition MPs, led by the Congress party, have submitted a notice to move a resolution to remove Om Birla as the Speaker of the Lower House for allegedly acting in a "blatantly partisan" manner.

According to sources, the TMC took this decision keeping Opposition unity in mind and in the larger interest.