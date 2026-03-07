TMC decides to support no confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

NEW DELHI: In a sudden move, one of the country’s principal Opposition parties, the TMC is learnt to have decided to support the no confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which has been listed to be taken up on the first day of the second phase of the Budget session of Parliament resuming on Monday.
A TMC Lok Sabha MP, preferring anonymity, confirmed the party’s decision to support the no confidence motion against the LS Speaker on Monday in the larger interest of Opposition unity.
The party has also issued a whip to its 28 Lok Sabha MPs to ensure their presence when the notice is brought for consideration in the House on Monday.
Earlier, TMC MPs had reportedly not signed the notice to move a resolution against LS Speaker Om Birla, which was backed by as many as 118 Opposition MPs.
According to reports emerging from various sources, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly directed her party’s MPs to support the motion in the Lok Sabha.
Opposition MPs, led by the Congress party, have submitted a notice to move a resolution to remove Om Birla as the Speaker of the Lower House for allegedly acting in a "blatantly partisan" manner.
According to sources, the TMC took this decision keeping Opposition unity in mind and in the larger interest.
All 28 TMC MPs in the Lok Sabha, except a few who are unwell, are expected to be present when the notice is brought up for consideration on Monday.
Notably, the Lok Sabha has listed the resolution as the only item of business for March 9.
As per procedure, once 50 members of the House stand up upon being called by the Chair on Monday, the notice will be considered admitted, followed by a discussion on the resolution and a vote. As per the set rules, if 50 members do not stand in support of the notice, the resolution cannot be moved.
In response to the no confidence motion against Om Birla, the ruling BJP and its allies under the NDA have also issued whips to their MPs to remain present in the House when the issue comes up for consideration on Monday.
The Congress party, as the principal Opposition, has likewise issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House when the matter is taken up for consideration.
However, the strength of the NDA in the House remains higher than that of the Opposition, which may ultimately ensure that the resolution is defeated.
Notably, the Lok Sabha Speaker will remain present in the House as a member, seated on the treasury benches in the front row.
He will also be given an opportunity to defend himself and vote on the resolution, but he cannot chair the proceedings when the matter is being discussed.