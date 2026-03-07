Domestic LPG cylinder costlier by Rs 60, commercial up Rs 115 amid West Asia conflict

NEW DELHI: The prices of domestic LPG and commercial cylinders were hiked by a steep Rs 60 and Rs 114.5, respectively, amid rising energy costs linked to the West Asia conflict.

Non-subsidised LPG, the one that common household users other than the Ujjwala beneficiaries use in their kitchens, will now cost Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi as against Rs 853 previously, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website.

This is the second increase in prices in less than a year.

Industry officials said the increase follows a steep rise in global energy prices since the breakout of military conflict in West Asia.

Despite the price increase, cooking gas in India is priced at the lowest when compared with neighbouring countries, they said.

The price increase, the website showed, is effective from March 7. This is the second increase in rates in 11 months.