Social inclusion triumphed party heft in Congress call on RS ticket to Tilak

NEW DELHI: The Congress announcement of M Christopher Tilak as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Tamil Nadu sparked quiet discussions within party circles, with sources indicating that the decision followed intense internal consultations amid differing views among the top leadership.

Sources said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and former party president Sonia Gandhi had favoured the candidature of Dr A Chellakumar, a former MP from Tamil Nadu who has held several organisational responsibilities in the party.

However, the proposal did not find wider acceptance during the final round of discussions, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and a section of the leadership backing the idea of fielding a Dalit representative. The leadership eventually settled on Tilak.

Senior leaders, including Kharge, Sonia, and Rahul, were closely involved in consultations on both seat sharing with the DMK and the selection of the Rajya Sabha nominee.