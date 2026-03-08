Amit Shah summons Bihar deputy CM Samrat Choudhary amid speculation over Nitish Kumar’s successor

PATNA: Hours after Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar chief minister, Nitish Kumar, formally joined JD(U) on Sunday, union home minister Amit Shah summoned deputy chief minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary in New Delhi.
Choudhary’s visit to New Delhi has fuelled speculation over change of leadership in state after CM Nitish filed his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections. Sources said that the proposed visit will be centred around Nitish’s successor.
“It’s true that Choudhary is expected to visit national capital, exact reason for his visit has not been mentioned by Shah or any other leader of party so far. But the meeting has fuelled speculation over formation of a new government in state,” a senior BJP leader said.
Choudhary also holds home portfolio, which was earlier held by CM Nitish. Sources said that BJP’s central leadership has started internal discussions over potential successor after Nitish moves to Rajya Sabha. Elections are to be held on March 16.
According to political observers, a new chief minister could be announced in the coming days, if Nitish formally resigns from his post after accepting membership of Upper House of parliament. The term of five Rajya Sabha MPs from Bihar expires on April 9.
Earlier in the day, Nishant formally joined JD(U) at the state party headquarters in presence of senior leaders, including national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh and several state ministers.
While Jha administered party’s membership to Nishant, Lallan Singh honoured him by tying party’s turban.
Speaking after formally joining party, Nishant said that he would work under guidance of his father, who ruled over the state for nearly 20 years. “Today I came here to join party. My father has decided to go to Rajya Sabha, and it is his decision. We will work in Bihar under his guidance,” he told the party leaders.
Praising his father’s development works, Nishant said that his father had done immense work for state’s development and pledged to carry forward his legacy. “On the occasion, I pledge to carry out remaining works of my father,” he asserted. He also promised to fulfil responsibility entrusted to him by party leadership. “Whatever responsibility is assigned to me, I will fulfil them with my utmost dedication,” he told party leaders on the occasion.
Speaking to reporters, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar informed that Nishant would begin visiting different parts of Bihar soon. During his visit, he will interact with people and know about problems faced by them on the ground. Sources within JD(U) indicated that Nishant may begin his visit from Champaran region, a favourite place of state’s politicians to launch their outreach programmes.
Nitish too had launched most of his political ‘yatras’ from Champaran region. Nishant may also play important role in strengthening organisational structure of party in future.