Amit Shah summons Bihar deputy CM Samrat Choudhary amid speculation over Nitish Kumar’s successor

PATNA: Hours after Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar chief minister, Nitish Kumar, formally joined JD(U) on Sunday, union home minister Amit Shah summoned deputy chief minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary in New Delhi.

Choudhary’s visit to New Delhi has fuelled speculation over change of leadership in state after CM Nitish filed his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections. Sources said that the proposed visit will be centred around Nitish’s successor.

“It’s true that Choudhary is expected to visit national capital, exact reason for his visit has not been mentioned by Shah or any other leader of party so far. But the meeting has fuelled speculation over formation of a new government in state,” a senior BJP leader said.

Choudhary also holds home portfolio, which was earlier held by CM Nitish. Sources said that BJP’s central leadership has started internal discussions over potential successor after Nitish moves to Rajya Sabha. Elections are to be held on March 16.

According to political observers, a new chief minister could be announced in the coming days, if Nitish formally resigns from his post after accepting membership of Upper House of parliament. The term of five Rajya Sabha MPs from Bihar expires on April 9.