Digvijaya Singh rejects political retirement, vows to fight for MP's Basmati farmers’ GI tag

BHOPAL: With just a month left for his second term in the Rajya Sabha to end and having already made it clear that he will not seek a third term in Parliament’s upper house, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh has rejected retirement plan rumours stating that he is not quitting politics and will continue to work for the Indian National Congress.

Speaking to media in Bihar on Sunday, Singh said that he had personally requested the party’s national leadership not to consider him for a third consecutive Rajya Sabha term. “But this should in no way be interpreted as my retirement from active politics. I’ll continue to work and fight for the people of the state as well as my party till my last breath.”

Sharing details of a letter he wrote on Saturday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice for Basmati rice farmers in 14 districts of the state, the 79-year-old politician said he would go on a fast if justice continued to be denied to the growers. “The country’s PM Narendra Modi, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and state’s CM Mohan Yadav will be responsible for getting long delayed justice to the Basmati farmers of MP.”

“Farmers in 14 districts of MP, spanning from Gwalior-Chambal to Malwa and Mahakaushal to central MP regions have been producing high-quality aromatic Basmati rice for decades. Still, they have been denied the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. In 2013, the UPA regime granted the GI tag to Madhya Pradesh's Basmati rice, but after the Narendra Modi led BJP government assumed power, the tag was withdrawn in 2016. Presently, GI tag has been granted to seven north Indian states and union territories, while MP’s Basmati farmers are denied the same certification due to the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).”

“In MP over one lakh farmers are producing 27 lakh metric tonnes of Basmati rice annually. The most popular Basmati varieties are all PUSA varieties, but still the GI tag eludes MP’s Basmati. At a time when MP’s Basmati rice is in high demand in overseas markets, including Europe, US and the Middle East, justice eludes its farmers.”