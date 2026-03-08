EAM Jaishankar to brief Lok Sabha on West Asia crisis as parliament budget session resumes

NEW DELHI: Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to make a statement in the Lok Sabha on Monday regarding the evolving situation in the region.

According to the revised list of business for the Lok Sabha circulated on Sunday evening, “Dr S Jaishankar to make a statement regarding the situation in West Asia.” The announcement comes even as opposition parties have been demanding a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on the geopolitical developments and their implications for India.

The second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament resumes on Monday, with the West Asia crisis expected to dominate the proceedings.

Until Saturday, the only official item listed for Monday’s agenda had been the opposition-backed resolution seeking the removal of Om Birla from the post of Speaker of the Lok Sabha.